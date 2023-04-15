FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in locating two “armed and dangerous” suspects wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of an 18-year-old.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, officers were called to the 400 block of Chadwick Court for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers found 18-year-old Jasiah Smith unresponsive, lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, officers performed CPR and life-saving measures until EMS arrived and took Smith to a nearby hospital. Smith was pronounced dead shortly after.

The first suspect identified by Fredericksburg police is 16-year-old Lorenzo A. Brooks. Brooks is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police describe Brooks as 5-foot, 4-inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds.

16-year-old Lorenzo A. Brooks is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Courtesy of the Fredericksburg Police Department) 16-year-old Lorenzo A. Brooks is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Courtesy of the Fredericksburg Police Department)

The second suspect identified is 19-year-old Aaron Randolph Carter. Carter is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police describe Carter as 5-foot, 8-inches tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds.

19-year-old Aaron Randolph Carter is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Courtesy of the Fredericksburg Police Department) 19-year-old Aaron Randolph Carter. Carter is wanted on charges of second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. (Courtesy of the Fredericksburg Police Department) Photo of Aaron Carter’s vehicle. (Courtesy of Fredericksburg Police)

“Detectives are actively searching for both suspects,” a release from Fredericksburg Police said. “They are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them, and call local law enforcement immediately if you see them.”

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.