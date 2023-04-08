CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/CBS Newspath) The Isle of Palms Police Department says two people have been arrested following a beach shooting that left six people injured during a high school event Friday.

Shawn Alexander Martin-Goods, 18, was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. A juvenile was also arrested whose name has not been released.

Police cannot confirm whether the two arrested were involved in the shooting.

“All we heard was gunshots started going off and people started running. I thought I was going to die — it was so close,” one witness, a young woman, said.

Another young woman told WCSC-TV there were at least two groups of shots. She said she left her belongings on the beach twice as different groupings of gunshots were fired.

The Isle of Palms City Council held a news conference and an emergency meeting Saturday morning to address Friday’s shooting on the beach.

Sgt. Matt Storen with the Isle of Palms Police Department confirmed the shooting happened behind Sea Cabins near 1140 Oceans Blvd. around 5:20 p.m.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett says several people are in custody, but they cannot yet confirm whether the gunman is in custody. Several weapons have been collected, but it’s not clear if any were actually involved in the shooting.

EMS took four people to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston with non-life-threatening injuries. Cornett says a total of six people were injured.

Storen said some of the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

Cornett says there was a gathering involving high school seniors for “senior skip day,” and most of the victims are in their teens. At least one victim is an adult who was at the beach at the time of the shooting.

Police say there was no threat to the public after the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.