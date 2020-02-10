MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested after three children tested positive for drugs in Myrtle Beach.
Brandi Lynn Schwartz and Steven Allen Schwartz were arrested and charged in the case, according to Myrtle Beach police.
Warrants obtained by News13 state that officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to the 7600 block of N. Ocean Boulevard on January 7 for a report of child neglect. Three children were placed into emergency protective custody “due to the extreme unsanitary living conditions that were provided” by the suspects.
The children were drug screened by a hair follicle test while in the custody of the SC Department of Social Services, according to the warrants. All three children tested positive for opioids and methamphetamines.
The warrants also said that each suspect is charged with “children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person.”
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Lawmakers again introduce bill to make Holy Bible Tennessee’s official state book
- NC State women jump to No. 4, best ranking in 20 years
- 2 officers shot, suspect dead after shooting at Arkansas Walmart
- 2 arrested after children test positive for drugs in Myrtle Beach
- Man arrested outside White House after threatening to assassinate the President
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now