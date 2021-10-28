Two bodies recovered after garage catches fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two bodies were recovered after a two-story detached garage caught fire Thursday morning in Chesapeake.

Firefighters say it broke out around 5 a.m. in the 900 block of N. Haven Circle. Crews found heavy fire coming from the garage when they arrived.

Assistant Fire Marshal Steven Bradley said the bodies have not been identified at this time, but the case is being investigated by police and fire marshals. Bradley said investigators know the owners of the main house and have been in contact with them.

No other details have been released at this time, but the fire has since been marked under control. Firefighters were still working on hot spots. The main house wasn’t affected, Bradley says.