PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said two boys were shot, one fatally, Friday night on 7th Street.

One previously had life-threatening injuries. In an update Saturday, Portsmouth Police stated that one of the children “succumbed to his injuries.”

Dispatchers said the incident was reported in the 700 block of 7th Street just after 9 p.m.

Both boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police didn’t release the ages of the boys who were shot.

