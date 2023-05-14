ANDERSON, S.C. (WNCN) — South Carolina deputies announced on Mother’s Day they busted two people with drugs, including a woman who hid cocaine in a fake rubber pregnancy belly.

The incident happened along Interstate 85 in Anderson County, which is southwest of Greenville and borders Georgia, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were conducting a “proactive patrol” when they pulled over a car with a man and woman inside.

An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office worker wearing the fake pregnancy belly that was found during a drug bust. Photo from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cemeka Mitchem (left) and Anthony Miller in photos from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the woman appeared pregnant but they soon became suspicious of the couple.

“The first red flag began when the two gave conflicting information about her ‘due date’,” a news release said.

As the woman realized deputies were becoming more skeptical of her “conflicting story” she then took off running, deputies said.

While running, “very quickly drugs fell from the fake rubber stomach” that Cemeka Mitchem was wearing, the news release said.

During the traffic stop, deputies found 1,500 grams of cocaine, officials said.

Anthony Miller and Mitchem are facing cocaine trafficking charges, according to the news release.