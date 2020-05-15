2 charged with making pornographic movies on federal land in Tennessee

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people accused of making pornographic movies for profit on federal land in Tennesse face federal charges.

According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, deputies observed a suspicious vehicle at Gray’s Crossing. That led to the arrest of Jerry Clark, a Henry County man, and Sarah McCorry, a Murray, Kentucky woman, on drug charges.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office said the U.S. Forestry Service placed federal charges on Clark and McCorry because they were making “pornographic movies for profit” on federal land.

Both are being held in the Stewart County jail.

Clark was also charged with being a fugitive from justice, but investigators have not released additional information.

