2 charged with neglect after 12-year-old dies

GLEN ALLEN, Virginia (WRIC) - A man and a woman are facing child neglect charges after the death of a child in Glen Allen, Virginia.

Henrico emergency crews responded to a home on Kingscote Lane on July 8 for a reported medical emergency. A juvenile female was taken to the hospital and later died.

Avinaya Rana and Sulakchhana Basnet were later charged with child neglect.

The child is identified as 12-year-old Hungary Creek Middle School student, Avianca Rana, according to an email sent out by the school when she passed away.

Neighbor Nuha Elnour told WRIC that Avinaya is her father and Sulakchhana is her stepmother. The neighbor said her 13-year-old daughter was friends with Avianca, adding that child neglect sounds out of the ordinary for the couple.

"If anything happened, she would talk to my daughter because they are best friends and my daughter would tell me that there's something going on but nothing...it just like...disappeared," Elnour said.

Both neighbors and the school say Avianca struggled with complications from diabetes.

It's unclear what led to the child's death.

The investigation is on-going. Stay with 8News for updates.