2 children killed, 2 adults hospitalized after fight spurs shooting at Virginia convenience store

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a devastating shooting on Nine Mile Road near Creighton Road on Friday evening. Two juveniles were killed and two adults are in the hospital.

According to police, they were notified of shots being fired at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the OMG Convenience Store at 3050 Nine Mile Road. When police arrived they located all four victims.

The two adults are believed to have been fighting, while the two juveniles were simply bystanders. It is not known at this time who fired the shots.

The victims were taken to the hospital where the two children, aged 9 and 14 years, died. The adults are now in stable condition.

A silver minivan and a silver BMW SUV were parked inside police crime scene tape after the shooting.

In a press conference Saturday, Mayor Levar Stoney said the deaths were a tragic result of the “epidemic of gun violence in this city.”

“At this rate the next baby, the next child could be your child. We don’t want that,” he said.

Chief of Police Gerald Smith said that the department was initiating a task force to “identify perps, repeat offenders and those who pull triggers” – starting with this case, which will then be handed over to state prosecutors.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Det. Sleen at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers.