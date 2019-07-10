2 children left in hot car at SC Walmart, mother in custody

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – One person is in custody after leaving two children unattended in a hot car in Florence.

The incident happened around 2:50 p.m. at the Irby Street Walmart, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Officers were called to the scene and found the car with the two children in it.

Alyssa Oliver, the children’s mother, later returned to the vehicle, police said. She was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child and transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and were placed in the care of the South Carolina Department of Social Services. No further information is available at this time.

News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson says the temperature in Florence would have been about 84 degrees at that time.

A similar incident happened last week at the same Walmart. The Florence County Special Operations Team rescued a baby locked inside a hot car by breaking the window. Deputies charged Jennifer Renee Wise, 38, of Effingham, with unlawful neglect of a child.

