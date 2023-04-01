SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver that crashed a car into a home in Spartanburg left two people dead and one person injured on Saturday, according to the Roebuck Fire Department Chief.

The Spartanburg County Coroner also responded to the scene on East Blackstock Road.

According to the coroner, the first victim was identified as Donnie Ray Edge, 64, of Spartanburg. The second victim who was the passenger in the vehicle was identified as Amber Nicole Edge, 33, of Roebuck.

The coroner said that both were pronounced dead at the scene at 12:28 p.m. The car drove into a home on East Blackstock Road near Sunset Avenue

A third person was transported to a medical facility with unknown injuries.

A forensic exam is scheduled for Monday. No one at the home on East Blackstock Road was injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a Mercury Montego was traveling south on SC 215, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and hit the house.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.