SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP/CBS Newspath/WTOC) – Authorities say two people have died and three others are missing after two motorboats collided on a river in coastal Georgia near Savannah Saturday morning.

According to Chatham County EMS, divers are in the water actively searching for the three missing boaters.

At least four other passengers suffered minor injuries and one other person was reported airlifted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter for medical attention.

Authorities told The Savannah Morning News that one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three occupants when they collided Saturday morning on the Wilmington River.

WSAV-TV reported there were a total of nine passengers involved, including four children, according to Chatham EMS COO Phil Koster.

Officials say the call came in around 10:30 Saturday morning to respond to a crash between two boats.

Three men were aboard one boat, two of them have been taken to the hospital with injuries, one is still missing. Six people were aboard the second boat, four of them were taken to the hospital, where two died from their injuries.

The area of Wilmington River between Thunderbolt and the drawbridge will remain closed until further notice. The U.S. Coast Guard had at least one helicopter involved in the search.

Saturday marked the start of the three-day Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest of the year for recreational boaters.