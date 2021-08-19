2 dead, around 20 unaccounted for after severe storms, flooding in Western NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Haywood Emergency Management Service said two people are dead and around 20 people are unaccounted for after severe storms flooded Haywood County.

We previously reported 35 people were still unaccounted for Wednesday after severe flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in Haywood County.

Officials said over 200 searchers set off Thursday morning on missions to continue searching home to home along the Pigeon River, clearing areas and making preliminary assessments of damage.

Two people were confirmed dead Wednesday night, according to emergency management. Several people were determined to be safe and reunited with their families.

Flooding damages homes and businesses in Canton after storms. (Photo: A Shot Above – Aerial Photography/ Videography of Western North Carolina)

Businesses in downtown Canton are underwater after storms Tuesday. This is the second floor of one building. (WSPA)

Officials said there is significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10-15 bridges damaged or destroyed.

Engineering teams will be arriving today to work on assessing damage and constructing temporary bridges.

The emergency shelter at Tuscola High School is housing 11 people today.