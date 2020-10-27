2 dead, other injuries reported in school bus crash in Tennessee

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WNCN/AP) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a school bus in Meigs County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The identities of those killed are not known at this time, but it is known that at least one of those killed was on the bus.



Troopers said the crash happened at 7751 Highway 58, north of the intersection with Lamontville Road. The crash involved a school bus and utility service vehicle.



The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn sent a statement offering condolences “for those lives that were lost” but did not give specifics.

Some people involved in the crash were taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga for treatment, said spokeswoman Allyson Cole. She did not say how many people were being treated.

Amanda Pritchett, director of schools, told WTVC-TV that another bus was going to pick up any uninjured children.

It was not clear how many people were aboard the bus and no additional details of what happened were immediately released.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on the incident:

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”

WKRN-TV contributed to this report