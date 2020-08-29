2 dead, others missing after incident at Amazon facility construction site in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are now on the scene of an industrial accident in Suffolk Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the call for the accident came in around 2:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Gate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk.

According to a news release, two people are confirmed dead while additional workers are still unaccounted for.

The deaths happened at the site of where the Amazon Fulfillment Center is being built.

Emergency crews are currently searching for the workers.

The Chesapeake Fire Department and Virginia Beach Fire Department have been called in to assist.

No further information is available.

