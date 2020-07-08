UPDATE: Three injured in Wythe County shooting, including two deputies, authorities say

UPDATE 8:56 a.m.: Authorities have cleared the scene of Tuesday night’s officer-involved shooting, but not without carrying several boxes of evidence — including at least one gun — out of the house where the domestic incident originally took place.

Law enforcement agencies around southwest Virginia have already taken to social media to share their thoughts, prayers, and support for their fellow officers.

One of those agencies — the Wytheville Police Department — wrote on Facebook, “Wytheville and Wythe County is a beautiful and safe place to live, work, and play. We are not immune from evil deeds. Last nights incident started out as a domestic disturbance, historically one of the most dangerous calls a law enforcement officer has to respond to.”

UPDATE 6:28 a.m.: Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that two Wythe County deputies and one other individual were injured in a shooting following a domestic incident Tuesday night.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and state troopers were dispatched to a domestic situation with shots fired at 586 Whippoorwill Road shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. While approaching the residence, two deputies were shot in the dark, according to authorities.

Wythe County sheriff’s office says one deputy is in serious condition at Roanoke Carillion Hospital. So is the suspect. The other deputy who was shot was released from the hospital with minor injuries. Virginia State Police are investigating. — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) July 8, 2020

Authorities say they turned fire and shot one individual. That individual and one of the deputies are both currently in serious condition at Roanoke Carilion Hospital, the sheriff’s office says. Meanwhile, the other injured deputy has reportedly been released from the hospital with minor injuries after being grazed by a bullet.

Virginia State Police is investigating this officer-involved shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Authorities are on the scene of an ongoing incident in Wythe County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident originally started around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 in the 500 block of Whippoorwill Road.

Stay with us for updates.

