2 deputies die in wreck in eastern Georgia

GROVETOWN, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia sheriff’s deputies have died after their police car ran into a stopped truck on Interstate 20 near Augusta.
The Georgia State Patrol says the Fulton County deputies died in the crash in Grovetown on Tuesday morning, Investigators say their Dodge Charger ran into the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the left lane because of traffic.
The names of the deputies haven’t yet been released.
The Deputy J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation, a charity for law enforcement officers, says on social media that the deputies had attended a memorial service for a Richmond County sheriff’s sergeant who died from complications of COVID-19.
The memorial service for Charles Norton had been held earlier Tuesday. Gov. Brian Kemp and other officials are expressing condolences.
