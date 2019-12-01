2 drivers and dog die in Thanksgiving crash near SC coast

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash off S.C. 61 near Magnolia Plantation on Thanksgiving.

The two-car collision happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 61.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Roger Antonio said a Jeep traveling southbound at a high rate of speed crossed the center line and struck, nearly head-on, a Chevrolet traveling in the northbound lane.

The drivers in both vehicles died at the scene. A dog who was in the Chevrolet also died as a result of the collision.

There were no other occupants.

Highway 61 was shut down in both directions for several hours as crews investigated the crash. It remains under investigation at this time.

