ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN) – A small South Carolina town saw two earthquakes in the span of two days, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

On Thursday night at approximately 8 p.m., a 1.2 magnitude earthquake was detected just under four miles ESE of Elgin, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said on Facebook.

The second was reported Saturday morning at 6:18 a.m. by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It rang in at a magnitude of 1.8.

Elgin is approximately 20 miles northeast of the center of South Carolina’s capital, Columbia, and has a population of roughly 640 people. No injuries have been reported at this time.