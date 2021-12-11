2 injured as SUV driver crashes into building on SC island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — An SUV crashed into a building in Pawleys Island Saturday morning, injuring two people, according to Midway Fire Rescue.

The multi-vehicle crash happened about 10:45 a.m. on Ocean Highway near Litchfield Drive, the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s online incidents maps showed.

In a Twitter post, Midway Fire said motorists should avoid the area and use Kings River Road as a detour until the scene is cleared.

Photos from the scene showed a Jeep SUV hit a deck of a home that was elevated on stilts. It’s not known if the injuries were in the SUV or the house.

No other information was immediately available.