FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Officials said two people were critically injured after a house exploded in Franklin, Virginia Friday night.

Glass, burnt insulation and pieces of concrete were sent flying in all directions.

Capt. Tim Dunn with Franklin fire-rescue said crews responded to a house in the 700 block of Cameron Street around 10:45 p.m. Friday after an explosion.

Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt said two adults, a man and a woman, lived in the house and sustained critical injuries.

Units were still on scene as of 11:20 p.m. on Friday.

Dunn said the reason for the explosion had not been determined, but Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt tells 10 On Your Side the cause is believed to be a propane explosion.

WAVY-TV 10 received numerous calls from viewers saying they heard a loud boom. Some said it shook their house and knocked photos off the wall.

“I was getting ready for bed. I was in my bedroom and all of a sudden there was this loud boom like a bomb going off,” said Clyde Johnson.

Johnson lives a few streets away from the scene. Tyloria Ashburn also thought a bomb went off.

“I looked out my back window and I saw something was on fire,” Ashburn said.

Amarie Hunter was with his grandparents when he heard the boom.

“My grandma started calling people to see if they were O.K. and if they got hurt,” Hunter recalled.

Hunter says his uncle saw the man and woman as they were rushed to the hospital with severe burn injuries all over their bodies.