2 injured when lightning strike sends chunk of roadway through truck’s windshield

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WNCN) — Two people suffered injuries early Monday when a lightning struck sent a piece of the road through a pickup truck’s windshield in Florida.

The Walton County Fire Rescue said it was called to the incident around 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 10.

The rescue squad said lighting struck the road and the piece of pavement flew into the truck’s windshield.

Both occupants of the truck were taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

“Slow down and be on the lookout for storm damage and debris in the roadways,” WCFR said on Facebook.