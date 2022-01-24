2 men charged with murder in fatal weekend shooting in South Carolina appear in court today

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WJZY) – Two young men have been charged with murder following a deadly shooting that occurred late Saturday night in Rock Hill, South Carolina, local police said Sunday.

Officers responded to the Estates Apartment Complex off of Celanese Road in Rock Hill at approximately 11:30 p.m. Saturday to find a 26-year-old victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was eventually pronounced dead on-scene.

The initial investigation revealed Rock Hill residents Jaelon Kelly, 21, and James Williams,19, as the suspects prompting a search.

Both are now facing multiple charges, including murder and multiple that are drug-related.

Additionally, two female juveniles were also charged with conspiracy.

Kelly and Williams are set to have their first court appearance today.

The case remains an active investigation.