2 men sexually assaulted girl in Walmart parking lot, police say

Lamar Cruz (L) and Ranfle Huff in photos from WBTV

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) – Two people were placed in custody on Sunday evening after a reported sexual assault involving a juvenile, authorities say.

Officials report that a female victim between the ages of 11 and 14 told authorities that she had been assaulted by two men in the parking lot of a Walmart located off of JA Cochran Bypass in Chester.

Officers later arrested Lamar Cruz, 19, and Randle Huff, 21, in connection with the case, police said.

No further information has been released at this time as officials continue to investigate the matter.

