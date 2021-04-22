2 people rushed to hospital after jumping from top floor of burning Norfolk condo building

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people had to jump from the top floor to escape a massive condo fire early Thursday morning in Norfolk.

Dispatchers say they were notified around 3 a.m. for the fire in the 4600 block of Mayflower Road, at the Lafayette Cove Condominiums in the Colonial Place neighborhood.

2 people jumped from the building to escape the flames, as all exits were blocked by fire.@norfolkfireresc Assistant Fire Chief Garry Windley explains the scary situation. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/pWh8RHogqQ — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) April 22, 2021

The Battalion Chief on scene said two people were rushed to the hospital after they jumped from the top floor of the building. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

He said three other people were evaluated at the scene.

Credit: Jane Alvarez-Wertz/WAVY

Credit: Jane Alvarez-Wertz/WAVY

Credit: Jane Alvarez-Wertz/WAVY

Credit: Valter Gijnaj

A entire section of the building was fully engulfed in flames, blocking the exit for six different units.

The building eventually collapsed, and a neighbor said he felt vibrations. “Just after a few minutes you could see a skeleton of it already,” said Tristan.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 5 cars were also damaged, several heavily. Crews must make sure the building is safe before entering, Assistant Fire Chief Garry Windley said.

Take a look at the damage as @norfolkfireresc crews continue to put out the smoke, nearly 4 hours later.



The stairwell is completely gone, this was the exit to several units. Also, 5 cars caught fire.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/ejnM7qevoL — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) April 22, 2021

