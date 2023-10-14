The yacht named “The Answer My Friend” where it sank on Friday near Georgetown. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

GEORGETOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people were rescued from a yacht that sank off the coast of South Carolina late Friday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard first received a call around 5:40 p.m. about a 44-foot sailing yacht near the Winyah Bay entrance near Georgetown, which is about 50 miles southwest of Southport, North Carolina, a Coast Guard news release said.

The yacht was named “The Answer My Friend.”

The Coast Guard attempted to call the vessel’s owner and hail the vessel via VHF-FM channel 16 with no results.

Soon, crews received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert from the yacht.

A Georgetown boat crew and a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station helicopter crew from Savannah were immediately sent to help.

“A good Samaritan arrived on scene and located the sailing vessel on the jetty partially submerged but were unable to locate the people aboard,” the news release said.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Georgetown)

After the Coast Guard boat crew arrived a search began for the pair

“The boat crew recovered the individuals from the water and treated them for shock and hypothermia while transporting them to Station Georgetown to awaiting emergency medical services personnel,” the news release said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

The owner of the yacht will be responsible for coordinating salvage of the vessel, the Cost Guard said.