2 SC men cited after police find 20+ people at a party

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Police said they cited two Conway men after finding more than 20 people in their back yard during a party.

Ryan McNeill Creecy, 21, and Jonathan D. Devereux, 21, were cited Saturday night after Horry County police were called about a noise complaint on Quail run, according to the report.

The two were cited for unlawful assembly and instructed not to have anymore gatherings at the residence until the Governors Order has been lifted.

Police said they were at the same place the night before in reference to another party and the residents were warned of an unlawful assembly violation.

Everyone at the party was told to leave if they didn’t live there.