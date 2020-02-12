2 SC women arrested after meth found in vehicle, residue on child’s pants

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women were arrested early Wednesday morning after police discovered meth inside a vehicle and residue on the pants of a 3-year-old child.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, an officer was patrolling the area of Northwoods Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when they observed a driver immediately change lanes, without using a signal, in what appeared to be an attempt to elude the officer.

Due to the lane change violation and suspicious activity, the officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on I-26 Westbound just past Ashley Phosphate Road.

Lucia Cash

While speaking with the driver, Lucia Cash, the officer said her hands were shaking and she was stammering her words, according to the report.

Cash and a passenger, Samantha Priegue, gave the officer conflicting statements when asked where they were coming from and the report stated they could not keep a coherent story together.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they located numerous straws consistent with narcotics use, and tin foil with burn marks on it. They also located a small Walmart pill bottle which had a clear crystal rock-like substance that field-tested presumptive for Methamphetamine inside a pink striped purse which was on the floorboard of the passenger side of the vehicle.

Samantha Priegue

The search took another turn when officers checked on a 3-year-old, who was in the back seat, and observed the child was not properly belted in. The mother, Cash, removed the child from the car and that is when officers observed a cut red straw with what appeared to be a crystallized residue consistent with Methamphetamine use stuck in the child’s pants.

When confronted, the report states Cash said, “you didn’t find any on me” and that her child sometimes “grabs” random items from the car and that he “unbuckles his seatbelt all the time.”

Cash was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child. Priegue was arrested and charged with possession of Methamphetamine.

The child’s father was called to the scene to take possession of the child. Both women were transported to the Charleston County Detention Center.