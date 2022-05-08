BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Sunday after being shot after attending an “after-prom party” in downtown Bennettsville, police said.

Police have not identified the victims but said their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police Chief Kevin Miller said that “an unknown individual opened fire” in a parking lot adjacent to where the prom “after-party” took place.

There have been no arrests, and Miller said detectives are still investigating the shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.