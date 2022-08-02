WASHINGTON (WBTW) — Two South Carolina congressman have signed a letter demanding that President Joe Biden take a cognitive test, stating “we are worried about your mental abilities.”

“We again write you to express concern with your current cognitive state and to urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately,” the letter, dated July 27 and signed by 54 Republican lawmakers, reads. “We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities.”

South Carolina Reps. Ralph Norman and Jeff Duncan, both Republicans, signed the letter. Two North Carolina Republican representatives, Madison Cawthorn and Dan Bishop, also added their signatures.

The letter, spearheaded by Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, states that Biden’s annual physical in November either didn’t include a cognitive test or withheld publicly releasing the results of one.

Two similar letters have been sent to Biden, including in June 2021 and February of this year, according to the July request. The letter cites a poll claiming that 66% of voters think he should take a cognitive test and that a dwindling amount of voters “are not confident that you are physically and mentally fit for your duties as President.”

The cited date is from Rasmussen Reports, a conservative polling company.

The letter states that concerns stemming from public appearances “during which you shuffle your feet when you walk, often slur your words, lose your train of thought, have trouble summoning names, and appear momentarily confused.”

It cites information from the Alzheimer’s Association without directly stating the signers think he has the condition.