2 taken to hospital after jet ski crashes into dock near NC coast

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were hospitalized Monday evening following a jet ski crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue says a jet ski collided with a dock near Riverview Drive in Little River. The department was called around 6:15 p.m. to the scene near the Intracoastal Waterway.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also responded to the scene, which is less than a mile from the North Carolina border.

Horry County Fire Rescue posted a photo of the jet ski, which had major damage to the front and one side.

The extent of injuries to the two people is unknown. It’s not clear whether any charges will be filed.