2 teenage girls killed in South Carolina ATV crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (AP/WNCN) – Two 14-year-old girls were killed Thursday afternoon during a four-wheeler crash in Joanna, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Milton Road at Pickens Street around 4:40 p.m. The coroner described the girls as best friends.

Troopers said the girls were on a 2013 Honda ATV when they attempted to cross Milton Road and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The coroner’s office said Jasmine Peake of Joanna, and Madison Simmons of Gray Court were not wearing helmets and died at the scene.

Madison Simmons’ mother said the girls were best friends.

“Jasmine was her best friend, they were like sisters. They did youth group together, they did cheerleading together, church together, everything together,” Simmons’ mother, Wendy, said.

Autopsies were scheduled for Friday morning to help determine the cause of the crash, the coroner said.

SCHP’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.