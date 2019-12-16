2 teens charged after argument triggers mall food court shooting in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) – Police say they have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting that wounded one man in a busy suburban Atlanta mall food court in the height of the Christmas shopping season.

The Cobb County Police Department said surveillance footage and interviews helped identify the suspects as 18-year-old Zaire Dhanoolal and 19-year-old Joweer Ponce.

Officials said Sunday that Dhanoolal was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while Ponce was charged with reckless conduct and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The shooting happened Saturday and sent shoppers scrambling at the sound of gunfire that police said began with a verbal dispute.

Police say 18-year-old Ethan Green was shot in the neck and shoulder area and taken to the hospital for treatment.

