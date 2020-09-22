2 Virginia residents charged with ‘terrorist threats’ in Ohio near Trump rally

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) – Two Virginia Beach residents have been arrested after authorities said they were found walking on railroad tracks behind an Ohio airport with shovels, a pitchfork, and a backpack containing a gun and ammunition.
John, 38, and Vicki Davison, 33, both of Virginia Beach, face numerous charges.
The two were captured Monday behind the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township, which is a designated reliever airport for the Toledo Express Airport.
According to the Sentinel Tribune, the Davisons were each charged with one count of making terrorist threats, a third-degree felony; one count of carrying a concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; one count of inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of criminal trespassing, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
President Donald Trump was holding a rally Monday night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton, but there was no immediate indication the two events were linked.
FBI and Secret Service agents are involved in the ongoing investigation.
