2 wounded after shots fired at car in Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police said two people were injured after their car was shot at Monday in the area of Frederick Boulevard and Bagley Street.
Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon.
The shooting was reported at 4:45 p.m. when the two men found an officer on a different call in the 2100 block of Queen Street and asked for help, a police spokeswoman said.
Both victims are men. The passenger had injuries to the torso, which may be life-threatening, police said.
The driver was shot in the upper body, the spokeswoman said. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Police did not release additional information as of 5:20 p.m.
Clarification: Police originally said the call reported the shooting on Queen Street. The men reported the shooting to an officer on that street, but the shooting happened in a different area.
