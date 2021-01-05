FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-year-old drowned in a pond Sunday in South Carolina, according to Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The child, identified as Easton Rhett Strickland, was found in a pond in Lake City off of W. Hwy 378 Bypass, according to von Lutcken.
Strickland was taken to a hospital where he died. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. A cause of death has not been released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Major sewer line breaks in Newport News; people warned not to walk, drive through water
- Despite pausing in-person learning, Wake County to resume high school sports
- 2-year-old drowns in pond in South Carolina
- Shootout caught on video in Portsmouth neighborhood late on New Year’s
- NC contact tracers struggling to keep up as COVID-19 cases soar