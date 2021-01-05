2-year-old drowns in pond in South Carolina

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A two-year-old drowned in a pond Sunday in South Carolina, according to Florence County coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The child, identified as Easton Rhett Strickland, was found in a pond in Lake City off of W. Hwy 378 Bypass, according to von Lutcken.

Strickland was taken to a hospital where he died. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. A cause of death has not been released.

