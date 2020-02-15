2-year-old girl found dead, parents among arrests in ‘most brutal’ case, SC sheriff says

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said four people are charged as an investigation into the death of a 2-year-old continues.

According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, crews responded at about 11 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Centerville Road.

Sheriff Chad McBride said they found the 2-year-old girl dead in her bedroom and confirmed that the girl had been dead for at least one or two days. According to arrest warrants, the 2-year-old had “severe bruising on her head” and severe diaper rash.

McBride said the child looked extremely malnourished, unclean and had been lacking proper care.

The coroner identified the 2-year-old who died as Anastasia Wynter McAlister.

Two other children, a 3-year-old and 3-month-old, were also found. He said they also looked malnourished.

“It is certainly one of the worst cases we’ve ever seen. Most brutal,” McBride said. “Certainly our folks are having a hard time with it because it’s so bad.”

Thomas Roberts and Dylan McAllister, who are charged in the case. Photos from WSPA

Three adults, and one juvenile, have been charged with unlawful neglect of a child following the discovery of McAlister’s body. Additional charges are possible.

The sheriff’s office identified those charged as the child’s parents, Dylan McAllister and Chasya Gilbody, Thomas Roberts and a juvenile who has not been identified at this time.

Additionally, the 3-year-old male was described as having “bruising on his rear end” and severe diaper rash. The 3-month-old was also described as having severe diaper rash.

The coroner’s office said an “intense death investigation” is underway. Initial evidence leads them to believe there was foul play, officials said.

The coroner’s office said the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

The sheriff’s office forensic investigators and detectives along with the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

