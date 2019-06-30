20+ plunge into water when SC dock collapses as wedding group takes photos

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Police say 20 people fell into Shem Creek after a dock collapsed.

The dock at The Wreck restaurant gave way and plunged at least 20 people into the water, according to police.

Taylor Grooms says he was a part of a wedding party that was on the dock around 9 p.m. when the incident happened.

“We were taking a picture and lined up on the dock,” Grooms said. “Everyone was getting situated and a loud crack happened and then everyone was just in the water, probably 40 or so people.”

Police checked the area for people who were possibly underwater.

“It is believed that everyone is out of the water, but a diver is checking the area,” Inspector Chip Googe with Mount Pleasant Police said.

Three people were transported by EMS with minor injuries.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued a statement on Twitter:

“Praying for the safety and well being of all involved.”

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now