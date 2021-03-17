2015 SC murder suspect out of jail on supervised release arrested again for new murder

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2015 murder suspect who was out of jail on supervised release was arrested again Monday for a new murder in McColl, according to deputies.

Deputies were called to the Ellison Club in McColl at about 2 a.m. Monday for a shooting in the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. Donta Vershawn Pearson, 34, of Laurel Hill, was shot and later died at a hospital.

Deaundre Terrell Malachi, 25, of Bennettsville, was arrested after a high-speed chase with law enforcement in connection with the murder.

Malachi was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, driving under suspension, littering, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, according to deputies.

Malachi is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center and will be arraigned Wednesday, deputies said.

Malachi was charged by the Bennettsville Police Department in 2015 for the murder of Muhammad Azziz Abdullah Johnson, deputies said. He was out of jail on supervised release.