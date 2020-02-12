$20M in funding would help Charleston Harbor Deepening project, port upgrades

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More money is on the way to help the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project.

Nearly $20 million in funding will help pay for a toe wall and three berths at the Wando Welch Terminal.

Recent upgrades at the port will allow bigger cranes and larger ships to enter the harbor.

The funding will also help with the on-going harbor deepening project.

In a statement Tuesday, Congressman Joe Cunningham said:

“This is fantastic news for the Charleston Port and our state’s economy. Improvements to the Port of Charleston, including the Wando Welch Terminal, are absolutely vital to ensuring long-term economic growth in South Carolina and throughout the southeast.”