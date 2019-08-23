21 arrested in undercover human trafficking sting in SC

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County and Homeland Security agents arrested 21 people linked to a human trafficking ring.

During a two-day sting, investigators seized drugs, weapons and stolen credit cards. Detectives say they’ve identified 13 people suspected of being involved in human trafficking and nine potential victims.

“This operation wasn’t a known trafficking ring,” said Homeland Security Investigator Acting Resident Agent Steven Michaels.

Michaels says the first phase of the sting operation was to contact the victims and help them out of human trafficking. So they had undercover agents arrange to meet with women and pretend to pay them for sex.

“We come in and we set up our deal for sexual services,” said Michaels. “Then we literally bring them in and speak to them about their situation. Our main goal is to offer [victims] services to get out of this life.”

Michaels says all the victims had drug addictions, which is a huge indicator of human trafficking according to experts.

“If your trafficker is your next hit of heroine, then obviously you are not going to leave him,” said SWITCH Executive Director Zaina Greene. “It’s also a way to control [victims] because if [traffickers] can put [victims] on drugs [victims] are going to be more agreeable. [Victims] are going to be doing the work that [traffickers] want them to do.”

Investigators say they arrested the people who drove the victims to the meetings, including a mother detectives say brought her baby along.

“She comes with her 10-month-old in the car with her to turn a trick,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Investigators say the second phase of the operation was to catch people suspected of soliciting sex. So agents posted ads on different websites and arrested 6 men accused of Solicitation of Prostitution.

“I think it’s really important that we continue having these stings for buyers because the reality is this is a supply-and-demand industry,” Greene told 7News. “If people aren’t buying these services we wouldn’t see this increase in human trafficking.”

Experts say calling law enforcement is the first step to take if you believe you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking.

You can also call the National Human Trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Click here to learn more about SWITCH or Safe Homes Spartanburg.

