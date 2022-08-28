DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – According to Dorchester Paws, 21 cats were brought to the shelter on Saturday and are looking for a home.

Dorchester Paws says that the cats were brought to the shelter after being found at the site of a burned-down home in Summerville.

The new additions include a set of eight-week-old kittens, a mom, and three neonate babies.

The cats and kittens are looking for new homes and foster care immediately.

“There is NO space left,” said Dorchester Paws.

Photo: Dorchester Paws

“All of the kennel space on campus is FULL and we have REACHED THE LIMIT of pop-ups we can have to provide humane care to all animals on our campus.”

The arrival of the cats comes on the same day as ‘Clear the Shelters’ a nationwide event aimed at finding forever homes for dogs, cats, and other animals in need of adoption.

Dorchester Paws supplies all resources to foster parents and offers a 24-hour support hotline.