21-year-old dies after SUV flips in crash in Virginia

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police responded to a fatal crash on Route 60 Friday afternoon.

In a news release, authorities said they responded to a crash in the 2900 block of Pocahontas Trail East at 2:43 p.m.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 2006 Ford Escape was traveling east in the right lane. The Escape was changing to the left lane when it hit a 2004 Chevrolet pickup. The Escape then overturned.

Devin W. Samuels, 21, of Quinton was the driver and sole occupant of the Escape. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, he later died of his injuries.

A 23-year-old man was driving the Chevrolet pickup. He was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries to authorities.