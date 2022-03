ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Another earthquake was reported in Elgin Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.3 around 2:27 p.m.

This was the 17th low-magnitude to happen in South Carolina in 2022.

It was the 21st quake to happen in the Elgin and Lugoff area since Dec. 27, 2021, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division said.

Elgin is located 80 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina.