KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said a 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.

According to a release from Knoxville Police, 22-year-old Caelan Greenfield called 911 to report that he had shot his girlfriend, 21-year-old Sage McElroy. Officers responded to the 7900 block of Gleason Drive around 12:30 a.m. Friday for the reported shooting.

The suspect left before police arrived at the scene, where McElory was found deceased inside of her vehicle with a wound to the chest.

The suspect returned to the scene while officers were still there and tried to flee in a silver Hyundai, police said. He was taken into custody without incident after a short chase.

During an interview with investigators, Greenfield stated that he and McElroy had been in a verbal argument, which continued until the victim was shot in the chest, according to police.

Greenfield has been charged with first-degree murder and evading arrest. He is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on a $250,000 bond.

