HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County woman says she is mourning the loss of her 22-year-old son, who was killed in a shooting over the New Year’s holiday weekend that also wounded two other people.

It happened Sunday at the G Spot Bar & Grill along Highway 90 in the Longs area — a business with a violent past, according to legal documents.

Two other people were wounded in the shooting, according to three separate Horry County police reports. News13 requested the reports on Monday but they were not released until Tuesday afternoon. Most government offices were closed on Monday because of the New Year’s holiday.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that Emmanuel Melvin died in the shooting. News13 had reached out to the coroner’s office on Monday after getting a tip on Sunday.

News13’s Maya Lockett talked to the woman on Monday, who said she wasn’t ready to go on camera at the time. She said she was in the process of planning her son’s funeral.

According to the police reports, responding officers found the victim on his back near a back entryway to the bar and began providing first aid. Officers also had to help control a “hostile crowd” until EMS could transport the victim.

The report also said officers found several shell casings from a handgun inside the bar.

According to one of the reports, officers responded to a second unnamed location and talked to a woman who said she had been shot inside the bar. She told officers she heard gunshots at the bar and then felt a “burning sensation come from her hip on the right side.”

The woman said she was grazed by a bullet but decided to leave and go home, the report said. Family members then encouraged her to go to the hospital to get checked out.

A third report did not mention the G Spot but said officers went to the Grand Strand Medical Center on Sunday, where a man was being treated for a gunshot wound. He told police that he had gone out with some friends to celebrate the holiday at an unknown location when they heard gunshots.

He then left in his car without realizing he had been shot until reaching he reached into his pocket to get some cigarettes, the report said. He said he then drove himself to the hospital.

The report said the man would not cooperate and continually told officers that he did not know where the shooting happened.

15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson told News13 on Monday that his office had not received any recent requests from police to take legal action against the business.

The G Spot has been the scene of multiple violent incidents in the past, including several that were reported on by News13.

The mom of the person who died told News13 that she will do what she can to get the business shut down due to the violence.

Police arrested a man in October 2006 after he allegedly fired several shots at security personnel after being escorted out of the club following a fight. Then, in December 2011, police said two men were shot after allegedly pointing a rifle at an armed guard at the club.

Three years later, in December 2014, police charged two men after a shooting that injured one person. Investigators said that on the day after Thanksgiving the two men fired several shots toward the building after being turned away by club security for acting “irrational.”

And in November 2016, police arrested a Lumberton man allegedly involved in a shootout with security guards at the club.

After that shooting, Horry County officials — in January 2017 — went to court and filed a petition to close the bar for up to one year, citing three separate violent incidents from 2016 alone.

“The G Spot has been the location of numerous calls for service involving shootings, fights, and illegal drugs,” the 2017 petition said, adding that since 2006, police had responded to the bar 28 times for calls “involving guns, assaults, drugs, and/or any combination of the three.”

The court granted the petition, but it was suspended as part of an agreement with the bar’s owners to adhere to several requirements over a period of two years, including: closing at or before 1 a.m.; not using event promoters to host special events; and having SLED-certified guards inside and outside the bar to check for weapons and drugs as people entered.

The agreement also required the bar to have a 50-to-1 customer-to-security ratio at all times; to maintain a street light in the parking lot; and to maintain security cameras and a DVR system inside the bar and outside in the parking lot.