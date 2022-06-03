NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police announced Friday that they have two men in custody after seizing more than 220 pounds of marijuana that was delivered to a grocery store in the city.

Police said they responded around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday to the Berkley Supermarket at 201 E. Berkley Avenue after receiving a tip about a suspicious package.

Investigators discovered the package contained marijuana, which they said is estimated to be around $1 million in value, according to police.

Police did not share how they tracked down the suspects, but said they arrested 32-year-old Lichuang Dai, and 32-year-old Jianfeng Ma and charged them with penalties for sale, gift, distribution or possession with intent to sell, give or distribute marijuana (which is a felony for more than five pounds) and transporting controlled substances into the Commonwealth.  

No other details in the case have been released, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

  • Lichuang Dai
  • Jianfeng Ma

Both men are being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.