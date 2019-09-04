26-year-old charged with murdering family member in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old old man has been arrested and charged with murdering a family member in Henrico County.

Henrico Police Lt. Matthew Pecka said officers arrived in the 6800 block of Monahan Road around 3:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. A man was found dead in the area, police said, and the investigation led the authorities to close Monahan Road for several hours.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 47-year-old Steven Ray Seay and said that 26-year-old James Thomas Seay, Jr., had been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police confirmed that the two were family members.

James Thomas Seay Jr.

Residents who live in the area were alarmed to learn of the shooting.

“I would not think that would happen here,” said Gloria Allen.

Allen and her husband have lived in the area for two years and were in the process of moving as police closed off Monahan Road from Darbytown to Charles City Road.

“It saddens my heart that we live in a world like that today,” Allen said. “It’s nothing new but it still happens, you never know where cause there’s really no place safe.

“We would hear gunshots on and off but never anything this drastic.”

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

