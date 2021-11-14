28-year-old fatally shot in Virginia; police searching for suspect

PORTSMOUTH, V.A. (WAVY) — Police in Portsmouth, Virginia, are investigating a homicide that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded around 4:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 1000 block of Seventh Street. When police arrived on the scene, they located a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he later died. Police have identified him as 28-year-old Jaquan Phillip Johnson.

BREAKING: We’re at the scene of a reported shooting on Edwards Street in Portsmouth @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/XuEEHSH2Br — Michelle Wolf (@MichelleWolfTV) November 12, 2021

Detectives are now looking for a suspect in connection to the homicide.

They said he was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with red, white and blue markings on the front. It was possibly a Tommy Hilfiger hoodie. In addition, he had on blue jeans, white shoes and a black facemask.

WAVY spoke with a witness who did not want to be identified. He said he lives two doors down from the victim.

He told us the man was standing outside his home across from the Save & Save Supermarket when a person walked up to him and fired four shots. At least two of them struck the man – once in the stomach and once in the leg.

The witness said the shooter then jumped into a car and left the scene.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.

