3 arrested in connection to deadly Christmas Day home invasion in SC, deputies say

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WJZY)- Three people have been arrested in connection to a South Carolina home invasion that left an elderly woman dead.

The arrests come more than a month after the three suspects broke into a home on Smith Ford Road in Hickory Grove on Christmas Day and brutally beat elderly victims.

Several items were stolen from within the home, including a handgun, jewelry, and cash.

The FBI put out a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects, described as two men and a woman.

One of the victims later died on Jan. 16. She was identified as Sarah Childers.

On Thursday, Jackie Ray Childers Jr., 38, and Virginia D. Ratcliffe, 32, were arrested in Kentucky. Both Childers and Ratcliffe waived extradition and will be brought back to South Carolina at a later date.

A third person, 29-year-old Travis Randell Baxter was also taken into custody in Andrews, South Carolina.

Childers and Baxter are being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary in the first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.



Ratcliffe is being charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary in the first degree and criminal conspiracy.



More charges may be pending for the suspects.

“It’s been 35 days since this heinous crime and it’s been 35 days of relentless work our Detectives

have put in to bring these people we believe are responsible for the attack into custody,” said

Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We continue to send our condolences to the family of Sarah Childers for

their loss as a result of this Christmas Day attack.”